Strictly Come Dancing: Will this year's series have the show's first all-female couple?

Strictly Come Dancing still hasn't been confirmed for this year (although judge Shirley Ballas is confident it'll go ahead!) and there's already speculation about the celeb line-up.

And reports suggest this year could even see the show's first all-female pairing.

The show's bosses have previously said they're "completely open" to the possibility of a same-sex dance couple.

Last year, for the first time on the programme, male professional dancers Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima performed together.

Professional dancers Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima danced to Emeli Sandé in November 2019, making Strictly history!

Dancing on Ice also featured a same-sex skating pair when singer 'H' was paired with professional Matt Evers.

So could Strictly be set to do something similar?

There are a few famous faces already rumoured to be taking including Jessie J and former Great British Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig.

Newsround has contacted Strictly about the rumours , but hasn't had a response yet. Watch this space!