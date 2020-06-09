Strictly Come Dancing: Will this year's series have the show's first all-female couple?

Strictly Come Dancing still hasn't been confirmed for this year (although judge Shirley Ballas is confident it'll go ahead!) and there's already speculation about the celeb line-up.
And reports suggest this year could even see the show's first all-female pairing.
The show's bosses have previously said they're "completely open" to the possibility of a same-sex dance couple.
Last year, for the first time on the programme, male professional dancers Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima performed together.
Dancing on Ice also featured a same-sex skating pair when singer 'H' was paired with professional Matt Evers.
So could Strictly be set to do something similar?
There are a few famous faces already rumoured to be taking including Jessie J and former Great British Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig.
Newsround has contacted Strictly about the rumours , but hasn't had a response yet. Watch this space!
