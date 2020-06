Meet 12-year-old-Moner. He escaped the bitter civil war in Syria with his family, who all came to live in Britain last year.

Life is extremely hard for many families living in Syria and the war means it's a dangerous place for children to grow-up.

Moner says this has made him stronger and although he misses his new friends in England because of lockdown, his experiences have taught him that when times are tough, things do get better.