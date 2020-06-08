Edward Colston: Why do we have statues of people in the UK?

Getty Images Anti-racism protesters threw the statue of slave trader Edward Colstan into the harbour

Across the UK there are lots of statues, but one of them has been taken down and removed by anti-racism protesters.

It was a controversial statue in Bristol of a man named Edward Colston - he was a slave trader in the 17th century (1600s) and part of a group called the Royal African Company, which transported about 80,000 men, women and children from Africa to the Americas.

When he died in 1721, he left his money to charities. It's why many memorials and buildings in the city have his name on them.

Later this statue was put up. But people taking part in a protest against racial inequality in Bristol pulled it down and threw it into the harbour.

It's not the only statue to be removed by protesters.

In America - where the demonstrations first started after the death of a man called George Floyd - some Confederate statues have been removed, or defaced. Many people there think Confederate statues and flags are symbols of racism.

So, why do we build statues of people in the UK and should they be removed?

Why do we have statues of people?

Getty Images Emmeline Pankhurst helped bring massive change to the British voting system - giving women the right to vote

There are more than 800 public statues of people in the UK.

They range from mythical Greek and Roman figures, to soldiers, British Royalty, and important people from history.

Statues can be seen as a way to celebrate, remember and tell the stories of culturally or historically significant people.

Some also argue that statues can be a 'window' into the past as they reflect who - and what - was important at the time they were built.

Who do we have statues of in the UK?

Getty Images Mary Seacole's statue is an important reminder of how she helped people during the Crimean War

There are lots of statues of important people here in the UK including William Shakespeare, Florence Nightingale and footballer Lily Parr.

There are politicians such as Winston Churchill and former monarchs including Queen Victoria.

Recently statues of Dame Millicent Fawcett and Emmeline Pankhurst were built as a tribute to the women's suffragette movement, which fought to earn the right for women to vote.

In 2016 a statue of the famous nurse Mary Seacole became the first statue of a black woman displayed in the UK.

Why are some statues controversial?

Some of the statues in the UK are considered to be controversial because of the actions, beliefs or views held by the figures when they were alive.

The statue (and person) might not have been seen as controversial when it was put up, but public attitudes can change over time.

What does 'controversial' mean? If something is controversial it divides opinions - this means people can't agree and have opposite views on it.

Getty Images Oliver Cromwell was a controversial historical figure

One example of this is Oliver Cromwell. Some see him as a key figure in bringing democracy to UK Parliament, while others argue he was responsible for the deaths of many Irish people in the 1600s.

Some Members of Parliament (MPs) have campaigned for his bronze statue to be melted down.

Getty Images A statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill was also targeted by anti-racism protesters

Can statues be removed?

There is a lot of debate about what should happen to controversial statues.

Some argue that people in the past can't be judged by attitudes today. They think the statues shouldn't be removed but new plaques added which explain why the person is controversial, for example reflecting both the good and bad things they did.

Others say the statues should be put in museums so people can still learn about them. They can illustrate how society has changed, teach us about key periods in history and reflect lessons that can be learnt from the past.

Some believe the statues should be removed completely and replaced with other people who represent the views of modern society.