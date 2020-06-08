play
Watch Newsround

'Everyone needs an equal chance in this country'

Footballer Raheem Sterling says he supports the anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The England and Manchester City forward said everyone in the UK "needed an equal chance".

Speaking to the BBC he said that racism is like a disease that people are fighting.

Sterling has previously spoken of racist abuse he has suffered and the media's portrayal of black players.

And he says that everyone in the UK deserves an equal chance, no matter what their skin colour or background.

