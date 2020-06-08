New Zealand: All restrictions to be lifted now it's 'virus free'

play
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media during a post cabinet press conference at Parliament on June 08, 2020 in Wellington, New ZealandGetty Images
Ms Ardern said she did a "little dance" when the country no longer had any virus cases

New Zealand has been declared free of coronavirus.

The country will lift almost all of its coronavirus restrictions because there are no active cases there.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she did "a little dance" when she was told the country no longer had any active virus cases.

Daily Bread cafe and bakery in Pt Chev welcomes customers back inside while maintaining social distancing and hygiene measures on May 16, 2020 in Auckland, New ZealandGetty Images
Life has (almost) returned to normal in New Zealand

Ms Ardern said: "While we're in a safer, stronger position there's still no easy path back to pre-Covid life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild".

"While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone. So can I finish with a very simple Thank you, New Zealand."

  • I wish she was our PM. She's done a better job than Boris Johnson.

  • They're sooooo lucky

  • That's really good news. Hopefully this will happen for the UK and other countries

    • Fluffyminion64 replied: It will (eventually)

  • That is great news. Hopefully the same will happen in the UK soon

  • thats abit of good news!

  • Wow that’s great
    My best friends uncle lives in New Zealand so I’ll make sure she knows!

  • I love the country and really hope that ours also get to that stage!

    • U18329801 replied: Same I really want to go back to my school

  • Well done New Zealand!

  • Well done 👍 New Zealand 🇳🇿

  • whoo (first comment)

