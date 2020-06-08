New Zealand: All restrictions to be lifted now it's 'virus free'

Getty Images Ms Ardern said she did a "little dance" when the country no longer had any virus cases

New Zealand has been declared free of coronavirus.

The country will lift almost all of its coronavirus restrictions because there are no active cases there.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she did "a little dance" when she was told the country no longer had any active virus cases.

Getty Images Life has (almost) returned to normal in New Zealand

Ms Ardern said: "While we're in a safer, stronger position there's still no easy path back to pre-Covid life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild".

"While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone. So can I finish with a very simple Thank you, New Zealand."