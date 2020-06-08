Raheem Sterling on the anti-racism protests: 'Everyone needs an equal chance'

Getty Images

Footballer Raheem Sterling has supported the anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The England and Manchester City forward said everyone in the UK "needed an equal chance".

Speaking to BBC Newsnight he said that racism is like a disease that people are fighting.

He said: "This is the most important thing at this moment in time because this is something that is happening for years and years. Just like the pandemic, we want to find a solution to stop it."

Sterling has previously spoken of racist abuse he has suffered and the media's portrayal of black players.

What is racism? Racism is when words or actions are used to discriminate or disadvantage people because of their colour, culture or ethnic origin.

Last year, Chelsea FC gave a lifetime ban to a fan who racially abused Sterling at Stamford Bridge last season. They also excluded five supporters for between one and two years for incidents at the same match.

Asked whether speaking out makes his job as a footballer harder, he said: "First and foremost, I don't really think about my job when things like this happen. I think about what is right.

"And at this moment in time, you know, there's only so much people can take. There's only so much, you know, communities and other backgrounds can take. Especially black people."

Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015

He said that racism has been "going on for hundreds of years and people are tired and people are ready for a change".

He added: "But this is something that needs more than just talking, you know. We need to actually implement change and highlight the places that do need changes."

He said he will continue to speak out about racism in football and in society so that people can be given an equal chance whatever their background.