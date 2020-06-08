Banksy's newest artwork supports Black Lives Matter

Instagram/@banksy

Graffiti artist Banksy has shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement with his latest artwork.

The anonymous artist, who is known for creations that highlight important issues and events going on in the world, shared the piece of art on his Instagram page.

Banksy's most recent painting shows an American flag being burned by a candle. It also includes a picture of a person who is thought to represent George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody.

Getty Images Lots of people have been attending protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

The artist also shared some thoughts on the racial inequality people all across the world have been challenging at this time. He said:"At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about the issue. But why would I do that? It's not their problem. It's mine."

He went on to say that people of colour had been "failed by the system". "This faulty system is making their lives a misery, but it's not their job to fix it," he added.

Banksy isn't the only person in the public eye to speak out on racism. Lots of black celebrities have shared stories of their own experiences, and called for much-needed change.

Black Lives Matter protests have also been held in a number of cities in the UK , with thousands of people attending.