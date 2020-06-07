George Floyd: Thousands in the UK join protests to take a stand against racism
Demonstrators right across the UK have been taking part in protests following the death of a black man called George Floyd in America. People all over the world are calling for an end to racism and inequality.
Anti-racism protests have been taking place in lots of cities across the UK including London, Manchester, Sheffield, Cardiff and Belfast. The young girl in this picture is holding up a sign which says 'No Justice, No Peace'.
Huge crowds of people attended protests with signs and placards to call for an end to racial inequality.
This group of protestors held signs and stood outside The National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, London.
Thousands of people took the knee at this protest in Manchester. The action has become an important symbol during the current protests, but it was first made popular by black NFL players in 2016 who were taking a stand against racial inequality and police brutality in America.
Many protestors wore face coverings to protect themselves from the coronavirus during the demonstrations. This man's mask has the words 'Black Lives Matter' written on it. The statement has become central to the anti-racism movement.
Protesters made signs and placards which they held up during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Parliament Square in central London.
These protesters wore face coverings during a march in Manchester because of the coronavirus. The government has urged people not to break current lockdown rules.
This protester held up a placard with George Floyd's words on it. Lots of people have used the phrase 'I can't breathe' to describe the overwhelming feelings they've been experiencing at this time.
This demonstrator threw a fist in the air during a protest held in Manchester.
This group of protesters in London wore tops with the words 'Black Lives Matter' to show their support to the black community.