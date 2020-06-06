Lady Gaga's latest album is the fasting-selling of 2020!

Getty Images

Lady Gaga's latest album has already proven to be a huge success this year.

The singer released her newest record, Chromatica, just a week ago, but it's already the fastest-selling album of 2020.

The album entered the UK charts at number one, with 53,000 copies sold in the first week of release.

Lady Gaga has seen more sales of her latest album than the rest of the UK top 10 records combined!

Chromatica is also her fastest selling album since Artpop which she released back in 2013.

Universal Music Group Lady Gaga newest album Chromatica is smashing records

Chromatica features sixteen new tracks and exciting collaborations with Ariana Grande, one of K-Pop's biggest girl groups BLACKPINK, and Sir Elton John.

It's now Lady Gaga's fourth album to top the UK charts.

"The beginning of the album really symbolises, for me, what I would call the beginning of my journey to healing," Lady Gaga said in a recent interview with DJ Zane Lowe, "and what I would hope would be an inspiration for people that are in need of healing through happiness, through dance."