Little Mix's Leigh-Anne speaks out on racism

Last updated at 14:13
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken about the racism she's experienced as a member of one of the biggest girl groups in the world.

The 28-year-old, who is mixed race, posted a heartfelt video on social media where she shared some of the negative experiences she's faced as a result of her skin colour.

Leigh-Anne's words come at an important time when lots of black celebrities all over the world have been speaking out about racial inequality.

There have been lots of protests and calls to tackle racism against black communities following recent events in the US, where an African-American man called George Floyd died at the hands of the police.

"There comes a point in every black human's life, no matter how much money you have, or what you have achieved... when you realise that racism does not exclude you," she said.

Leigh-Anne has often felt less supported by fans in some countries on tour

In the video, Leigh-Anne describes how she also found touring and interacting with fans difficult at times. She explains how she often felt lonely when performing to audiences in countries where the majority of the population is white.

"I sing to fans who don't see me, or hear me, or cheer me on. My reality is feeling anxious before fan events and signings because I always feel like I'm the least favoured."

The Little Mixer also highlighted how her fellow black artists are often overlooked because of the colour of their skin.

She said that some will "never get the opportunities she's had" because the music industry feels they aren't marketable.

Marketability is a word used to describe how easy something or someone is to sell to audiences.

In the music world, big companies want their artists to be marketable so they can sell more records.

We're no longer in a position where we need to be quiet on this matter, so let's all continue to speak up on racism and keep this movement going.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock
People in the music industry got involved in Blackout Tuesday - designed to raise awareness of racism and injustice.

Leigh-Anne ended her video by stressing the importance of not remaining silent when it comes to speaking out against racism.

"Our reality is no matter how far you think you have come, racism exists. It exists in sport, in the creative industries, in politics and policies, in the streets and in the hearts of racist individuals. We're no longer in a position where we need to be quiet on this matter, so let's all continue to speak up on racism and keep this movement going."

