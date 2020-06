It's that time of year where the world takes a moment to celebrate its ocean and reflect on how to best protect them.

On 8 June hundreds of events will take part across the world to mark World Oceans Day.

This year, there is a focus on calling for world leaders to commit to protecting 30% of our oceans by 2030.

We spoke to Cordelia Roberts who is PhD researcher at The Marine Biological Association to find out more about World Oceans Day.