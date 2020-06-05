play
Animated short film for World Environment Day

A new children's book, released on World Environment Day to share a positive message of hope, has been turned into a beautiful animation.

What Happened When We All Stopped is written by best-selling author Tom Rivett-Carnac, who has spent the last 20 years working on climate change.

World famous anthropologist - a scientist that studies humans and human behaviour - Dr Jane Goodall was so inspired by Tom's poem that she agreed to provide the voiceover for the video.

Check it out here!

Animated short film for World Environment Day

