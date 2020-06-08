Pet dogs 'cheer up' sanctuary's seals

Cornish Seal Sanctuary Golden retriever Dudley meets Willow the seal!

Lots of people might describe dogs as 'man's best friend', but pooches in part of the UK have got some new non-human pals!

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Cornwall usually has up to 100,000 visitors throughout the year, but it's had to close during lockdown.

Staff posted on social media saying that "having no guests walking around" meant their animals "have definitely noticed the difference".

The seals there have been getting a bit lonely, so the sanctuary's team have been taking their pet dogs in to help keep them company.

Cornish Seal Sanctuary This is Hugo meeting Aayla, one of the grey seals in the viewing gallery

Photos of the seals meeting the pooches have been shared online by the sanctuary's staff. The post said:

"The team have been working around the clock to provide lots of extra enrichment and fun for the animals to keep them healthy, happy and entertained. So many of our animals are very people orientated, like Aayla who loves to spend her time people watching from the underwater viewing area!

"With ideas running out, our team decided to bring their dogs in to say hello to the seals and to remind them of what it is like when the Sanctuary is open. The animals were very intrigued to see dogs again on site and enjoyed interacting with them!"

Fun seal facts A Seal can hold its breath for two hours...which is a record in the animal world!

Seals can sleep underwater.

It's not the only way that the team which looks after them has been trying to make things better during lockdown.

Classical music is also being played throughout the sanctuary to help keep the seals "calm and happy".

Like many other zoos and wildlife parks which have had to shut at the moment, the sanctuary relies on money from visitors to keep going.

Staff at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary have started a fundraising appeal to help pay for things such as food, equipment and medicines, which are needed to care for the animals there.

So far their 'Seal Appeal' has raised over £34,000.