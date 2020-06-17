Premier League: Who's playing who and how can I watch it?

It's been more than three months since all professional football was suspended because of the coronavirus, but the 2019-20 season is starting up again from Wednesday, 17 June.
Matches may look quite different compared to what many of us are used to - new measures have been put in place to make sure players, their managers and staff members are kept safe.
Games will be played behind closed doors and fans of the sport will have to support their favourite teams from the comfort of their own homes.
There are 92 games of the season left to play and matches are taking place almost every day for the next six weeks.
They are all going to be live on TV because fans can't go to games, and 33 of the games will free to watch, even if your parents don't have a subscription for some channels.
"We know it won't be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but, together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home," said Premier League boss Richard Masters.
"It is important that as many people as possible can access our games so we are extremely happy that more than a third of our remaining fixtures will be televised free-to-air here in the UK."
Football and TV bosses have already worked out which matches are on which channels for the first three rounds of games and here's the full breakdown:
Wednesday 17 June:
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
Manchester City vs Arsenal (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Friday 19 June:
Norwich v Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE
Tottenham v Manchester United (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 20 June:
Watford v Leicester (12.30pm) BT Sport
Brighton v Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport
West Ham v Wolves (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7.45pm) BBC - FREE
Sunday 21 June:
Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:15pm) Sky Sports
Everton v Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE
Monday 22 June:
Manchester City v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 23 June:
Leicester v Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday, 24 June:
Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE
Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Everton (6pm) BBC - FREE
Wolves v Bournemouth (6pm) BT Sport
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday, 25 June:
Burnley v Watford (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE
Southampton v Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports
Chelsea v Manchester City (8:15pm) BT Sport
Saturday, 27 June:
Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport
Sunday, 28 June:
Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE
Monday, 29 June:
Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime - FREE
Tuesday, 30 June:
Brighton v Manchester United (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE
Wednesday, 1 July:
Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE
Arsenal v Norwich (6pm) BT Sport
Everton v Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports
West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday, 2 July:
Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports
Manchester City v Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports
