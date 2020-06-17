Premier League: Who's playing who and how can I watch it?

Getty Images Clubs have been playing games at their training grounds to prepare

It's been more than three months since all professional football was suspended because of the coronavirus, but the 2019-20 season is starting up again from Wednesday, 17 June.

Matches may look quite different compared to what many of us are used to - new measures have been put in place to make sure players, their managers and staff members are kept safe.

Games will be played behind closed doors and fans of the sport will have to support their favourite teams from the comfort of their own homes.

Getty Images Football fans won't be able to see their favourite teams play in person just yet

There are 92 games of the season left to play and matches are taking place almost every day for the next six weeks.

They are all going to be live on TV because fans can't go to games, and 33 of the games will free to watch, even if your parents don't have a subscription for some channels.

"We know it won't be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but, together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home," said Premier League boss Richard Masters.

"It is important that as many people as possible can access our games so we are extremely happy that more than a third of our remaining fixtures will be televised free-to-air here in the UK."

Football and TV bosses have already worked out which matches are on which channels for the first three rounds of games and here's the full breakdown:

Wednesday 17 June:

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports

Manchester City vs Arsenal (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Friday 19 June:

Norwich v Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE

Tottenham v Manchester United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 20 June:

Watford v Leicester (12.30pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Wolves (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7.45pm) BBC - FREE

Sunday 21 June:

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:15pm) Sky Sports

Everton v Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE

Monday 22 June:

Manchester City v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 23 June:

Leicester v Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday, 24 June:

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Everton (6pm) BBC - FREE

Wolves v Bournemouth (6pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday, 25 June:

Burnley v Watford (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports

Chelsea v Manchester City (8:15pm) BT Sport

Saturday, 27 June:

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday, 28 June:

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE

Monday, 29 June:

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime - FREE

Tuesday, 30 June:

Brighton v Manchester United (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE

Wednesday, 1 July:

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV - FREE

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm) BT Sport

Everton v Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday, 2 July:

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports

Manchester City v Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Getty Images There will be no fans in the stands this year but there will be plenty watching and cheering from home, who do you support?

