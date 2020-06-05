Angus from Dog Trust has sent us a video, explaining how to teach your dog to crawl through a space. In this video, Angus uses an old cardboard box, but you can use something similar if you don't have one.

As with most dog tricks, we need a "lure", this is a treat which is used to draw your dog's attention to where you want your dog to go. Eventually, your dog should know what you want it to do after luring it with its special treats.

Give it a go yourself, but don't forget, some dogs will find it harder then others but practise makes perfect!