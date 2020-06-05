play
Watch Newsround

Teach your dog new tricks!

Fancy teaching your dog a new trick? Here's Ally from Dog's Trust and her dog, Rufus.

Ally is going to explain how we can teach our dogs to perform the "Boop in a Box" trick. Can you give it a go?

This trick will require your dog's favourite treats to help teach it the instruction. This is what Ally describes as a "lure", where you use treats to teach your dog what you want them to do, and in return they get a treat!

Take a look and see if you can teach your own dog how to crawl through a tunnel!

