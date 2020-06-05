play
Watch Newsround

Teach your dog some tricks!

Kate from Dogs Trust has sent in some instructions on how to teach your dog to make the perfect figure 8 movement.

This is where your dog moves around two boxes placed close to each other on the floor, in a figure 8 movement. This means it literally looks like an 8!

All you need is two boxes, lots of treats or your dog's favourite toy. In the video, Kate uses treats to help teach Mika how to do a figure 8 movement.

Watch the video closely, and follow Kate's instructions, let's see if you can teach your dog how to perform a figure 8!

