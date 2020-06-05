WSL: Who won and who was relegated?

PA Media

Back in May, we brought you the news that the professional women's football seasons had ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the FA Board has decided the winners - and losers - of the leagues and the Super League champions for the 2019-20 season are... Chelsea!

The winners of the Championship are Aston Villa, who will be promoted to the top-flight Super League.

Liverpool's results prior to the shut down saw them stuck at the bottom of the table, and that is now where they will finish the season.

This means they will therefore be relegated to the Championship for the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea and Manchester City will be the two English clubs who qualify for next season's Uefa Women's Champions League.

Getty Images Liverpool player Niamh Fahey

How did they decide who won and who is relegated?

When the leagues were suspended back in March, Chelsea were one point behind leaders Manchester City, but had played one game fewer than City.

With the teams not able to play the remaining 45 matches, the end results were decided on a "basic point-per-game basis", which means they worked out on average how many points the teams had earned per game throughout the season.

At the time, Chelsea were unbeaten and therefore leapfrogged Man City at the top of the league.

Liverpool won just one and drew three of their 14 completed matches this season, meaning their points average was not enough to save them from relegation.

The Reds have said they are "disappointed" with how the season has been concluded.

The FA said it hopes to announce a start date for the 2020-21 season soon.

It is still not known if the Women's FA Cup, which was at the quarter-final stage, will be finished.

What do you think about the end of the Women's seasons? Is it fair? Are you happy with your team's final position? Let us know in the comments below.