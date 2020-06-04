Coronavirus: Face coverings will have to be worn on public transport

Getty Images

Wearing a face covering will be made compulsory on public transport in England from 15 June.

Grant Shapps, who is the UK's Transport Secretary and looks after public transport like buses and trains, made the announcement at the government's daily coronavirus briefing.

People will have to wear face coverings on buses, trains, aircraft and ferries.

Very young children, disabled people and anyone with breathing difficulties will not have to wear one.

Mr Shapps said people should wear the kind of face covering that can be made at home.

The decision has been made as lockdown measures are eased and more people start to use public transport again.

Wearing a face covering can prevent a person passing on the virus, rather than stopping someone from getting it, and can be an important way of helping stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is considering whether to make it mandatory to wear face coverings in some situations.

Scotland currently recommends wearing coverings in shops and on public transport.

In Wales, face coverings have not yet been recommended for the general public.

In Northern Ireland, people have been told to consider wearing them in places where social distancing may be difficult.