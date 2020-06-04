Fortnite: What's happening with the new season?

Fortnite

The long awaited release of the next season of Fortnite, has just got even longer.

Epic Games have announced that Chapter 2 Season 3, will now be released on June 17.

The in-game live event, titled 'The Device', will now take place on June 15.

This is the third time that the release date has been pushed back and there has been some frustration amongst Fortnite players.

Professional gamer Ninja has had his say on the matter too!

Ninja fans know how much he loves Fortnite. He has his own in-game skin, and has even hosted his own Fortnite competitions.

The newest Fortnite game was supposed to be released on May 1.

It seems the wait has become a little too much for Ninja who has said he is bored of playing the same map: "I just want the next season; I want variety."

Epic Games have said that the latest delay is in response to the death of George Floyd and the protests that are taking place in America.

They wrote in a blog post: "We're acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing."

"We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics. The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities."

Sony have also recently delayed an upcoming PS5 announcement in response to the protests.

The new game has promised some big changes like updated combat, a 'support your squad' feature, and even under water play!

Are you looking forward to the new chapter? What features do you want to see the most? Let us know in the comments.