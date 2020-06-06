play
Watch Newsround

Strictly Come Dancing, The Voice or The Greatest Dancer: Which one should win a TV Bafta?

Last updated at 07:26
comments
View Comments (5)
judges-from-all-three-programmes.BBC/Getty Images

So far in 2020 a lot of big events have been postponed, including the Bafta Television Awards.

But that hasn't stopped the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) releasing which programmes have been nominated!

Some of TV's most popular talent shows are in the running to be crowned the best entertainment programme.

Strictly Come Dancing, The Voice UK and The Greatest Dancerare all in there.

Oti_Mabuse
Oti Mabuse is a dance captain on The Greatest Dancer and a pro on Strictly!

Strictly Come Dancing has been on our screens for 17 series and is hoping to return later this year, whereas The Greatest Dancer won't be back at all, after it was cancelled by the BBC after only two series.

While, some of this year's series of The Voice has been on TV, the live semi final and final have had to be postponed because of the coronavirus.

Only one can win a Bafta, but we want to know which programme is a winner in your eyes! Let us know your favourite by voting.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

More like this

six-badges-of-summer-logo.

Six Badges of Summer: The new challenge YOU can get involved in

Image of Marvel characters

Marvel Quiz: How much do you know about Marvel and DC superheroes?

girl-upside-on-sofa-pointing-tv-remote.

Coronavirus: Tell us your TV and streaming recommendations

Recordng studio at home

How have your favourite artists been recording music in lockdown?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Strictly

  • I would say strictly come dancing ! go team strictly !

Top Stories

d-day-soldiers.

What is D-Day and why is it important?

Six-badges-of-summer

Green Week: how to get your green badge

comments
2
george-floyd-memorial.

Memorial held for George Floyd

comments
55
Newsround Home