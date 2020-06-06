Six Badges of Summer: what can you do for Green Week?

Friday marks the start of Green Week - week one of the new Six Badges of Summer challenge from Blue Peter and CBBC.

The campaign is being run to help keep you busy this summer, and you'll be seeing lots of things about it throughout June and July across CBBC and CBeebies.

As part of the campaign, you'll get the chance to get your hands on your very own Blue Peter badges - starting with the show's green badge in Green Week, which is all about the environment, nature and looking after the planet.

We asked a group of environmental organisations collectively known as Vitamin N for their tips on how you can take part and maybe help the environment too.

You can download a wall chart to keep track of your Six Badges of Summer progress or apply for a badge - but don't forget to let us know what you're doing by sending in your videos or pictures of your creations.

Early bird

Take part in a bird watch for an hour a day in the morning and see what birds you can see in your garden, on your balcony or through your window. Bird girl can give you some inspiration!

Bird Girl: I won't stop 'trying to make things better'

Build a bug hotel

Celebrate invertebrates by making a creepy-crawly community centre on your doorstep or balcony.

Get creative and use old boxes to make homes for insects and spiders.

Grow your own

You don't need a garden to grow your own veggies, just some seeds and a shallow tray.

Great gardening tips for lockdown

Scavenger hunt

It works by thinking of things, such as pine cones, daisies, pebbles and dandelions, and then trying to find them in either the garden or when you're out doing your daily exercise. Empty egg cartons are a good home for the natural treasures you find!

Chris Packham takes a walk in the woods

Nature yoga

Learn a range of wildlife-themed yoga poses. One move is called the frog, and another's called the heron! See if you can master those moves.

Speedy seedlings

Plant a seedling for each member of your family and have a race to see which one grows the fastest.

Filming fun

Film your own nature documentary starring your toys, complete with David Attenborough-style voiceover and animal noises.

Nature Scrapbook

Write a journal/make a scrapbook of all the nature treasures you've found on your daily exercise such as the wildflowers you've spotted.

Getty Images & Plantlife Have you spotted these flowers on the streets where you live?

Bottle birdfeeders

Recycle old plastic bottles to make birdfeeders and attract more birds to your garden. You can adapt it for a window if you don't have a garden.

Make your own wormery

Worms will be happy in any home that meets their basic needs: air, darkness, and moisture. It also shouldn't get too hot or cold. So with the help of an adult and old plastic box you can create your own wormery!

Arts & crafts

Use what you find in nature in your arts and crafts - you could use old sticks to create decorations or create a pine cone mobile.