Have you gone back to sports training yet?

Schools across England, Wales and Scotland are beginning to re-open to lots of children after being closed for almost three months because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Many of you will have been itching to get back to taking part in PE lessons, playing with your friends and enjoying a kick about with your teammates again.

Well, with the restrictions on professional sport easing and Premier League teams being allowed to train together again, we want to know if you and your sports teams are back in action too?

Perhaps your football team has restarted socially-distant training sessions?

Have you been able to meet with your basketball, hockey or netball team in a safe, outdoor environment?

Or is your team not getting back together just yet?