Star Wars' John Boyega joins protest in London

Thousands of people joined together in the capital city to protest on Wednesday. It's after the death of George Floyd in the US and follows protests there.
Thousands of people joined a largely peaceful protest in London. It was organised by the campaign group Black Lives Matter to show support and solidarity with those in America protesting against racial inequality and police brutality after the death of George Floyd.
Getty Images
Star Wars actor John Boyega joined the protest and gave a powerful and emotional speech encouraging people to stay peaceful and end racism. "Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting," he said.
Getty Images
Campaign group Stand Up To Racism encouraged people across the UK this week to kneel down on their doorsteps. The gesture was made famous by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick as a protest against racism. Many protesters were seen doing it.
Getty Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people had the right to protest but that he "would urge people to protest peacefully, and in accordance with the rules on social distancing". Lockdown rules, including not gathering in groups of more than six people, are still in place. Many protesters wore facemasks and coverings, as well as gloves, but struggled to keep two metres apart.
Getty Images
Some NHS nurses kneeled outside Downing Street, where the prime minister lives, to protest.
Getty Images
They weren't the only key workers to join in, these fire fighters also knelt on one knee.
Getty Images
Some police officers joined the protesters to show solidarity. UK chief constables said they stand alongside all those "appalled and horrified" by his death and that the right to lawful protest was a "key part of any democracy". They have also stressed that lockdown rules are still in place.