MPs had to queue up outside to vote in Parliament!

Massive queues of MPs were seen in and outside the Houses of Parliament as MPs queued up to vote in person for the first time in months. Parliament was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with many MPs allowed to work from home, and cast their votes remotely. But on Tuesday 2 June, a majority of MPs voted against continuing to allow votes to be made remotely. This means from now on all votes from now all must be done by coming to the House of Commons in person.