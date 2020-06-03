How have your favourite artists been recording music in lockdown?

Getty Images

You might have seen a professional recording studio, either on the TV or in real life.

You know - the high-tech sound booths, enormous mixing desks that look like the controls of a spaceship and mega expensive microphones designed to pick up even the quietest of breaths.

However, as these studios are classed as non-essential businesses, lots of them have been forced to close their doors during the coronavirus lockdown, grinding much of the music industry to a halt.

But it turns out that many artists haven't let that stop them!

Here are some artists who have continued to make music, even without the fancy facilities...

Getting fans to help create the whole album

Pop star Charli XCX says she spent lockdown recording a new album from scratch, using only the instruments and technology she had in her Los Angeles home.

She said she also produced the music videos and the album artwork at home too - but she had some help...

Charlie asked her fans for input on the record, posting lyric ideas on Twitter, playing demos on Instagram live and sharing early drafts on her Apple Music radio show.

She even asked her followers to create artwork, videos and remixes!

"Part of me is like, 'I don't know why I haven't made an album like this before'," she said. "It's so fun and nice to work like this."

Living room recording studios?

You may have seen her super colourful Sunday afternoon slot at Glastonbury Festival in 2019, but it appears Australian superstar Kylie Minogue can also do "low-key"!

The singer says she has been learning how to use an at-home recording studio that she has set up in her living room.

We aren't sure when the album will be ready just yet but she says it's kept her very busy during the lockdown.

"It's been a steep learning curve for all the team as there are technical obstacles to navigate but I'm so thankful to be able to continue work on my album in this way."

Songs inspired by loo roll?

Singer/songwriter Tom Walker, who won the "Best New Artist" Brit Award in 2019, says his new album may feature songs inspired by his lockdown experience.

The "Leave a Light On" singer said he's written songs about loo roll and the fridge looking empty and running out of food!

"There's not been a whole lot to write about", he added. "There's only so many songs you can write about being stuck at home during the coronavirus".

But he says he has taken the opportunity to be super creative, writing a full 14 song album, and has enjoyed spending time with his fiancé! Awww!

Collaborating via Zoom - is this the future?

"Call Me Maybe" singer Carly Rae Jepsen also dropped the news that she's recorded an entire album during quarantine too.

"It is very different, it's kind of fun!" she told a pop music podcast, Switched on Pop last week.

Carly said she and her producers have been using the power of video chat software to collaborate.

"We had to do it around Zoom and things like that so it's been like a challenge but a really fun one."

"You have more time to have space in between the decision you're making and more time to kind of be away from the song for a minute, so I find it to be a whole new style of going at it, and I like it."

Have you been making music during lockdown? Have you picked up an instrument or set up your own mini recording studio? Let us know in the comments below.