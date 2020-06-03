Puffins: Threatened seabirds return to Farne Islands

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Puffin counting on the Isle of May

It's puffin nesting time on the Farne Islands!

Puffins are no strangers to the islands, which are found off the coast of Northumberland.

But because of the lack of tourists due to coronavirus restrictions, the rangers who look after the islands think there could even be more of the threatened seabirds this year, as they take advantage of the peace and quiet.

They might start nesting in new places there too.

Getty Images Puffins can dive down 60m under water in search of their favourite fish!

Last year, the first annual census of puffins recorded 43,000 pairs of birds.

This year, because of the reduced number of rangers, there won't be an official count but the puffins will be monitored by secret cameras hidden around the island.

Getty Images Puffins will rub their beaks together before mating and making a cosy burrow for their eggs

The National Trust will just be keeping their eyes peeled and seeing how many more puffins return.

The first group of puffins were spotted in March.

Puffin power... Even though puffins are small birds they can flap their wings up to 400 times in a minute and can whizz through the air at 88km an hour!

It's been noticed by the rangers that the puffins are getting ready to make their nests and lay their eggs.

"Puffins build their nests in burrows and in the absence of visitors we may see them expanding their usual nesting grounds to new parts of the islands," said Harriet Reid, National Trust ranger.

"Areas such as the picnic spots on Inner Farne, which are usually popular with our visitors, could possibly see new guests this year."