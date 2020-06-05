World Environment Day: New children's book released to show world post lockdown

Bee Rivett-Carnac

A new children's book has been released on World Environment Day to share a positive message of hope as we start to come out from the coronavirus lockdown.

What Happened When We All Stopped is written by best-selling author Tom Rivett-Carnac, who has spent the last 20 years working on climate change.

He played an important role in helping create the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2015, which was signed by 195 countries.

Tom decided to use the lockdown as an opportunity to write a story about how to rebuild our environment and tackle climate change.

Bee Rivett-Carnac The poem creates an inspiring picture of the renewed, nature-rich world

Tom explains: "The fundamental message in this poem is one of hope.

"The future is unwritten. What happens next is up to us. We who are here now get to choose how the next chapter of the human story will unfold - and we must choose well."

World famous anthropologist - a scientist that studies humans and human behaviour - Dr Jane Goodall was so inspired by Tom's poem that she agreed to provide the voiceover for the video inspired by the book.

Dr Goodall said: "We must find a way of living in harmony with nature so that both may thrive. I hope this story book inspires people of all ages to play their part in healing the harm we have inflicted so that together we can create a new future."

What Happened When We All Stopped is available to read or download for free online.