Last updated at 07:31
US protests: An eighth night of demonstrations in photos

Protesters across the USA took to the streets for an eighth night to reject racism and to show support for the family of George Floyd, who died in police custody.
Some of the largest marches were in Houston, Texas - George Floyd's hometown. Protesters gathered at the City Hall and even stood in the water fountains holding signs saying "I can't breathe" and 'Justice for George'Reuters
Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna, was speaking at a press conference earlier in Minneapolis. She said: "I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good no matter what anyone thinks."Reuters
In Atlanta these police officers went down on one knee to remember George Floyd - a gesture which was made famous by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality.AFP
The US capital city Washington DC saw soldiers on the street keeping an eye on what was happening. These men are standing at the famous Lincoln Memorial - Lincoln was the President during the US Civil War which in part led to the abolition of slavery.Getty Images
Many thousands were involved in the peaceful marches in Washington that were mainly centres around the main buildings and symbols of the US nation - such as the White House and here at the Washington Monument.Getty Images
In Los Angeles large numbers of protesters made their point peacefully and avoided clashes with the National Guard officers monitoring the situation. These National Guardsmen also knelt with protestors to try to show they weren't on opposite sides.Getty Images
Thousand of people marched peacefully in the city during the dayGetty Images
but there was also some trouble and violence as some protestors clashed with policeReuters
These protesters are leaving the Manhattan Bridge in New York after being stopped by police for hours during a citywide curfew in New York CityGetty Images
There were also many marches around the world. These people in the Netherlands took to the streets to show their rejection of racism and their support for equality of rights for black people.EPA
And in Liverpool in the UK, marchers shows heir support for the protests in the USA and for George Floyd's familyAnonymous

