US protests: An eighth night of demonstrations in photos
Protesters across the USA took to the streets for an eighth night to reject racism and to show support for the family of George Floyd, who died in police custody.
Some of the largest marches were in Houston, Texas - George Floyd's hometown. Protesters joined his family members to gather at the City Hall and even stood in the water fountains holding signs saying 'I can't breathe' and 'Justice for George'.
Reuters
Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna, spoke at a press conference in Minneapolis. She said: "I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good no matter what anyone thinks."
Reuters
In Atlanta these police officers went down on one knee to remember George Floyd - a gesture which was made famous by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality.
AFP
The US capital city Washington DC saw soldiers on the street keeping an eye on what was happening. These men are standing at the famous Lincoln Memorial - Lincoln was the president during the US Civil War which in part led to the abolition of slavery. Donald Trump said he felt Washington was the "safest place on Earth".
Getty Images
Many thousands were involved in the peaceful marches in Washington that were mainly centred around the main buildings and symbols of the US nation - such as the White House and here at the Washington Monument.
Getty Images
In Los Angeles, large numbers of protesters made their point peacefully and avoided clashes with the National Guard officers monitoring the situation. These National Guardsmen also knelt with protestors to try to show they weren't on opposite sides.
Getty Images
In New York City, thousands of people marched peacefully in the city during the day...
Getty Images
...but there was also some trouble and violence as some protestors clashed with police after dark. Donald Trump accused the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, of letting things get "totally out of control".
Reuters
These protesters are leaving the Manhattan Bridge in New York after being stopped by police for hours during a citywide curfew.
Getty Images
There were also many marches around the world. These people in the Netherlands took to the streets to show their rejection of racism and their support for equality of rights for black people. These people in the city of Groningen had a sit-in and even managed to maintain social distancing!
EPA
And in Liverpool in the UK, marchers showed their support for the protests in the USA and for George Floyd's family.