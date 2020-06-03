Emergency food parcels for children double in a year

Getty Images

The number of children who are relying on emergency food parcels has more than doubled in the past year.

This is according to a report from food poverty charity the Trussell Trust.

On average, food banks are being relied on more and more by families who are struggling to afford food.

The Trussell Trust found that an average of 700 parcels were handed out at each of their food banks in April 2020. This is nearly double the average for April 2019, where an average of 369 parcels were given out at each of the Trussell Trusts' food banks.

And the number of parcels provided for children has more than doubled, while almost twice as many families with children are receiving them - a rise of 95%/

Throughout lockdown, lots of families have found themselves using food banks - places where they can collect donated food - more regularly.

But according to the Trussell Trust, the number of families using food banks was going up for a while before lockdown began.

Emma Revie, who is one of the people who runs the Trussell Trust charity, said, "We have been seeing rises in food bank need for the past five years but this 89% increase - with the number of families coming to food banks doubling - is completely unprecedented and not right."

As part of their survey, the Trussell Trust spoke to 351 of the 425 food banks that they are in contact with.

Another food aid charity - the Independent Food Aid Network - found that they had the use of their food banks almost triple in the past year.

They want to ask the government to do more to support families throughout lockdown. This includes increasing benefits for families.

Alison Garnham, who works for the Child Poverty Action Group, said "Struggle is turning to real hardship... too many households are falling through the gaps."

What has the government said in response?

A government spokesperson said, "We understand that this is a difficult time for people on low incomes and we've taken significant action to support those affected by coronavirus..."

They say they've put £6.5 billion aside for people who rely on the government to support themselves.