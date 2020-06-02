Alexis Ffrench is a British pianist, who is signed to Sony Music. Like many other artists, he is taking part in Blackout Tuesday, and he has sent us a video to explain what Blackout Tuesday is.

Many people, big brands and celebrities have taken part in Blackout Tuesday, a social media trend which is designed to raise awareness of racism and injustice.

Alexis explains why there are so many black posts on social media, and what the movement means for equality for the black community.