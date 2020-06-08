To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. "Without the ocean we wouldn't be here", according to The Marine Biological Association's Cordelia Roberts

It's that time of year where the world takes a moment to celebrate its ocean and reflect on how to best to protect them.

On 8 June hundreds of events will take part across the world to mark World Oceans Day.

This year there is a focus on calling for world leaders to commit to protecting 30% of our oceans by 2030.

There's a hope that if this happens it'll help combat climate change and protect marine biodiversity.

Here is everything you need to know about World Oceans Day and the most important issues facing the world's oceans today.

What is World Oceans Day?

On 8 June every year since 1992 the United Nations has run a special day marking the importance of the ocean called World Oceans Day.

Events to mark the day take place all over the world with 144 countries taking part.

Each year the day is given a theme. In 2019, the focus was on gender and the ocean.

There was a push to get more women across the world into careers to do with the ocean including marine scientific research and human trafficking via sea.

In 2020 the focus is on 'innovation for a sustainable ocean', looking at ways in which technology can help protect the ocean from damage caused by humans.

Why are oceans under threat?

Getty Images Oceans have reached record temperatures and this has led to lots of the world's ice caps melting

According to research released at the beginning of 2020, oceans across the world have reached record temperatures.

Seas are now warmer than any other time in recorded human history and the increase in temperature has been directly linked to global warming.

Scientists believe that human activities - such as the burning of fossil fuels and emissions from factories - are having a bad effect on global temperatures, causing harmful gases to be released into the atmosphere.

These gases end up in the Earth's atmosphere and trap more of the Sun's heat which increase temperatures.

Rising temperatures cause the ice caps to melt and this then leads to sea levels rising all over the world.

Rising sea levels and rising sea temperatures have a massive effect on the creatures living in them, causing lots of them to struggle to adapt.

Getty Images Plastic pollution has become a real problem across the world's oceans

There's also the big issue of plastic waste in oceans.

In 2019, the World Wide Fund for Nature - which is the world's largest wildlife and conversation charity - said plastic pollution is causing an environmental disaster.

And, over 75 per cent of all plastic ever produced is already waste.

Plastic pollution kills wildlife, damages natural ecosystems, and contributes to climate change.