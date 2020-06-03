Parliament says MPs can no longer vote from home

Margaret Greenwood/Twitter

Massive queues of MPs were seen in and outside the Houses of Parliament as MPs queued up to vote in person for the first time in months.

Parliament was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with many MPs allowed to work from home, and cast their votes remotely.

But on 2 June a majority of MPs voted against continuing to allow votes to be made remotely.

This means from now on all votes must be done by coming to the House of Commons in person.

After the debate, 163 voted to keep the system of remote voting, while 261 said voting should take place in person.

An amendment calling for remote voting to continue failed to pass by 57 votes.

Due to social distancing the queues of MPs waiting to vote became very long - snaking through the palace of Westminster, outside into the grounds and even on to the street.

Lots of MPs weren't happy about the situation with some posting pictures of the long queues on social media.

The vote took 36 minutes compared to the usual time of around 15 minutes before social distancing measures were brought in.

Members had to queue up two metres apart, before walking to the Speaker's chair to say their name and which way they were voting

The government had argued that virtual tools allowing members to debate and vote digitally have been ineffective and will be "better done face-to-face".

But those who want to continue the system of remote voting have argued that excludes vulnerable MPs and those with caring responsibilities.

Measures allowing remote voting were initially due to end on 12 May, but MPs agreed to a motion from the government to extend them until 21 May.

HoC MPs voted wearing face masks

The situation during lockdown was the first time in UK politics that MPs had been allowed to vote remotely.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said MPs who can't attend Parliament for age or medical reasons will be able to question the government remotely but not vote.