play
Watch Newsround

Parliament says MPs can no longer vote from home

Last updated at 15:00
Image showing MP queueingMargaret Greenwood/Twitter

Massive queues of MPs were seen in and outside the Houses of Parliament as MPs queued up to vote in person for the first time in months.

Parliament was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with many MPs allowed to work from home, and cast their votes remotely.

But on 2 June a majority of MPs voted against continuing to allow votes to be made remotely.

This means from now on all votes must be done by coming to the House of Commons in person.

Picture showing cordon for queuesJessica Morden MP/Twitter

After the debate, 163 voted to keep the system of remote voting, while 261 said voting should take place in person.

An amendment calling for remote voting to continue failed to pass by 57 votes.

Due to social distancing the queues of MPs waiting to vote became very long - snaking through the palace of Westminster, outside into the grounds and even on to the street.

Image showing MP queueingMargaret Greenwood MP/Twitter

Lots of MPs weren't happy about the situation with some posting pictures of the long queues on social media.

The vote took 36 minutes compared to the usual time of around 15 minutes before social distancing measures were brought in.

Members had to queue up two metres apart, before walking to the Speaker's chair to say their name and which way they were voting

Image showing MP queueingWendy Chamberlain MP/Twitter

The government had argued that virtual tools allowing members to debate and vote digitally have been ineffective and will be "better done face-to-face".

But those who want to continue the system of remote voting have argued that excludes vulnerable MPs and those with caring responsibilities.

Measures allowing remote voting were initially due to end on 12 May, but MPs agreed to a motion from the government to extend them until 21 May.

MPs wearing Face masksHoC
MPs voted wearing face masks

The situation during lockdown was the first time in UK politics that MPs had been allowed to vote remotely.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said MPs who can't attend Parliament for age or medical reasons will be able to question the government remotely but not vote.

More like this

house-of-commons.

Coronavirus: Parliament's shutting down for a month

hayley in parliament
play
2:26

General Election 2019: The Houses of Parliament and how the country is run

Ceremonial Mace in the House of Commons
image

5 weird facts about UK parliament

Top Stories

Recordng studio at home

How have your favourite artists been recording music in lockdown?

comments
Girl sits at desk alone working after returning to socially distanced classroom

Wales schools will work 'very differently'

comments
15
Dr-Radha-talking-via-web-cam
play
1:46

Dr Radha answers YOUR coronavirus questions

Newsround Home