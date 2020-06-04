Coronavirus: Sports day with a twist!

Getty Images Where will your finish line be? Will it be your washing line?!

Dust off your trainers and your bean bags - that egg and spoon race is back on!

With social distancing still in place and only some schools with pupils back in, there was a worry children could miss out on sports day.

But some kids will still get to take part by using technology.

There's a campaign to get schools up and down the country to hold virtual sports days.

How will it work?

Well some schools will be taking part in 'Healthy Kidz' national sports days in the UK and Ireland.

Events will be given to those taking part and it will all be done virtually.

What are the dates? Northern Ireland will pull their sports socks up on 13 June. Republic of Ireland will have their stopwatches set for 27 June. And... England, Scotland and Wales head to the finish lines on 4 July!

'Healthy Kidz' isn't the only group organising online sports days, schools are also arranging their own and we want to know all about yours.

Some schools have already had them and if your school was one, we want to see what you did and how it worked.

Is your school holding an online sports day? What have you been assigned to do? We want to know so use this link to have your say. Send us a video telling us all about it!

