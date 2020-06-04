Six Badges of Summer: The new challenge YOU can get involved in

There's a big new campaign under way to help keep you busy this summer.
It's called the Six Badges of Summer and you'll be seeing lots of things about it throughout June and July across CBBC and CBeebies.
The aim is to get YOU involved - and you'll get the chance to get your hands on your very own Blue Peter badges too.
Blue Peter presenters Lindsey, Richie and Mwaksy will be showing support for young fans of the show in their quest to get a badge and some famous faces will be getting involved too - watch this space!
So how does it all work? Well, there's a wall chart you can download to help you keep track of your progress with loads of ideas and inspiration for challenges based on the six different Blue Peter badges up for grabs:
There are new challenges every single week giving more opportunities to win badges. It all kicks off on Friday, 5 June with Green Week, which is all about the environment, nature and looking after the planet - and the chance to win a green badge.
And it doesn't end there! For six weeks, CBBC will adding up all the fantastic video submissions, pictures sent in and Blue Peter badge applications and sharing this with viewers using a special summer send-in totaliser, to show just how much you're getting involved. It's a fantastic opportunity to get all your friends involved this summer too.
You can find out more about that, and how to submit your stuff, by visiting this page.
How are you going to take part in Blue Peter's Six Badges of Summer? And which badges are you looking to get your hands on? Let us know in the comments!
