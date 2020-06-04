Six Badges of Summer: The new challenge YOU can get involved in

There's a big new campaign under way to help keep you busy this summer.

It's called the Six Badges of Summer and you'll be seeing lots of things about it throughout June and July across CBBC and CBeebies.

The aim is to get YOU involved - and you'll get the chance to get your hands on your very own Blue Peter badges too.

Blue Peter presenters Lindsey, Richie and Mwaksy will be showing support for young fans of the show in their quest to get a badge and some famous faces will be getting involved too - watch this space!

So how does it all work? Well, there's a wall chart you can download to help you keep track of your progress with loads of ideas and inspiration for challenges based on the six different Blue Peter badges up for grabs:

The iconic Blue Badge - Blue Peter fans can earn one of these by sending in a letter or picture; you could make a rainbow for the NHS, create your very own 'thank you' jar, or even make a delicious bake to show your appreciation for a friend, family member or neighbour! Silver Badge - If you already have your Blue Badge, do something different, have a midnight feast, or discover awesome kitchen science. Tell us what you're proud of doing and apply for your Blue Peter Silver Badge. Green Badge - This one's all about the environment. If you're passionate about the planet, why not try planting a seed, making a bug hotel or bird feeder, creating a window box garden or looking out of your window to see all the different types of wildlife you're able to spot? Write in or send a picture about how green you are to apply. Purple Fan Club Badge - Fancy yourself a Blue Peter superfan? Then this badge is for you! To get your hands on one of these, join the Blue Peter fan club, fill in the form and tell us what you'd like to see in the show and makes you a Super fan when you apply for your Blue Peter Purple Fan Club Badge. Music Badge - Are you all about the music? If so, why not see if you can earn yourself a Blue Peter Music Badge? This one was designed by the one and only Ed Sheeran and you can earn one by picking up a musical instrument, creating a playlist of musical memories or sharing your favourite songs of all time. Fill in the form and include a picture and apply for your Blue Peter Music Badge. Sport badge - The Sport badge is awarded to those who've found new ways to get active. You can hold a DIY sports day in your garden or at the park, set up an awesome obstacle course, complete a skipping challenge, or try out a totally new sport you've never heard of before! Fill in the form and include a picture to tell Blue Peter how you've been sporty to earn your Blue Peter Sport Badge.

There are new challenges every single week giving more opportunities to win badges. It all kicks off on Friday, 5 June with Green Week, which is all about the environment, nature and looking after the planet - and the chance to win a green badge.

And it doesn't end there! For six weeks, CBBC will adding up all the fantastic video submissions, pictures sent in and Blue Peter badge applications and sharing this with viewers using a special summer send-in totaliser, to show just how much you're getting involved. It's a fantastic opportunity to get all your friends involved this summer too.

You can find out more about that, and how to submit your stuff, by visiting this page.

How are you going to take part in Blue Peter's Six Badges of Summer? And which badges are you looking to get your hands on? Let us know in the comments!