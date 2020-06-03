'Our mum bought home a vending machine!'
Lots of us enjoy a sweet treat once in a while and many children use pocket money to buy them.
For one set of siblings, however, getting their hands on snacks and fizzy drinks is a little different.
Their mum has come up with a clever way to teach them about the value of money by bringing home a vending machine!
The children do different household chores to earn money to buy their favourite snacks.
So what's it like having a vending machine in your house? Watch to find out!