'Our mum bought home a vending machine!'

Lots of us enjoy a sweet treat once in a while and many children use pocket money to buy them.

For one set of siblings, however, getting their hands on snacks and fizzy drinks is a little different.

Their mum has come up with a clever way to teach them about the value of money by bringing home a vending machine!

The children do different household chores to earn money to buy their favourite snacks.

So what's it like having a vending machine in your house? Watch to find out!