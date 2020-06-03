Check out these new baby animals born during lockdown

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Highlands Animal Park in Scotland has had a baby boom!

Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland has welcomed some very cute new members to its growing animal family, there's been a lockdown baby boom!

May 2020 saw 14 new baby animals born including deer, reindeer, macaques, markhors (a type of goat) and a wild horse.

The park is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic but keepers have been taking pictures and videos of the animals so people can see how they are getting on.

Coronavirus closures

Zoo's and Wildlife parks all around the world have been closed for months because of coronavirus.

Lots of zoos have been using social media to do live streams and updates on what's happening with the animals.

Some have also been asking people to fundraise or donate money to help them keep caring for the animals.

It's because they have lost lots of money as people aren't able to visit them in person at the moment.

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at Highland Wildlife Park said: "Being closed means we have no visitor income and it costs £6,000 a month for our food bill alone, so we are asking the public for their support at this difficult time."

So who has been born?

RZSS Here's one of the newest members of the wildlife park, a baby reindeer.

•Three male and four female markhor kids have been born to mums Bramble, Nettle, Lilya and Alice

•One female Bukhara deer was born to mum Almati

•Two forest reindeer have been born to mums Freya and Sahti

•Three Japanese macaques were born to mums Djangle, Mang and Dalia

•One Przewalski's horse foal had been born to mum Oyun

The young animals have not been given names yet.

Keepers at the park are hoping for even more animals to be born soon. They really want new bison calves to arrive to add to their herd which is part of an effort to reintroduce the species in mainland Europe.