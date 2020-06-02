Sony delays PS5 announcement to 'allow more important voices to be heard'

Getty Images

Sony have delayed their upcoming PS5 announcement to "allow more important voices to be heard".

The gaming company was set to announce more details about the new PS5 console on Thursday 4 June.

They made a statement on their Twitter account saying they "do not feel that right now is a time of celebration" and that they "want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard".

This statement is in reference to the current protests happening in the US. They started in response to the death of a black man named George Floyd after he was detained by police officers.

"We stand in solidarity today and every day with the Black community," Sony tweeted.

Sony/Playstation/Twitter

Sony also said: "We denounce systematic racism and violence against the Black community. We will continue to work towards a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our Black creators, players, employees, families and friends."

Xbox shared their tweet saying: "Xbox stands together with our fans, creators, colleagues, friends, and the entire African American & Black Community against systemic racism and injustice."

Many other gaming companies such as Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games and Riot Games have also spoken out on their social media platforms in support of the protests.