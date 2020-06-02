Sky Brown: 11-year-old skateboarder is recovering in hospital after 'worst fall yet'

Alamy

Sky Brown says she's feeling positive after what she says was her worst crash ever.

The 11-year-old Team GB skateboarder put a video on her social media channels so people could see she's getting better.

Sky says she doesn't normally post about her falls because she wants people to see the fun in what she does.

But she added that fans shouldn't worry about her because she's OK and that "it's OK to fall sometimes".

"My helmet and arm saved my life," she added. "This will not stop me. I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay strong. Stay positive."

What happened?

Sky had been training for the Olympics in 2020, before it was moved to 2021, where she'll be one of the youngest competitors.

During a normal training session, the 11-year-old Team GB star was practising on a skateboard half pipe when she lost control and came off the top of the ramp on one of her jumps, then crashed onto the floor.

Her parents say it was a really bad fall and she broke her wrist and hand and even cracked her skull.

Sky was taken to hospital and she's on the mend now and is keeping fans up to date on her social media.

Get well soon, Sky!