How Gaga is smashing it in the charts

Last updated at 10:38
lady-gaga-and-ariana-grande

Singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga has a few reasons to celebrate!

On Monday her latest single in collaboration with Ariana Grande - 'Rain on Me' - has entered the number one spot in the US music charts, as well as topping the charts in the UK!

And on Friday 29 May she released her sixth studio album Chromatica.

This is the first album the singer has released in four years and it's blowing the UK charts away!

Believe it or not, according to the Official UK Chart Company, her album is outselling the rest of the UK Top 20 combined and looks to be heading to the number one spot.

lady-gaga-new-album-cover
Lady Gaga has released her first new album in four years - Chromatica

And it's not just her Ariana duet that's doing well - her collab with K-Pop superstars Blackpink, Sour Candy, starts at number 12, and her track Alice is at 21, according to The Official Chart: First Look, which is based on early sales and streaming reports.

Gaga was set to celebrate Chromatica's release with an online listening party - but she has decided to delay this to keep the focus on the protests in America.

"As much as I want to listen to Chromatica together as a global group of kindness punks right now, our kindness is needed for the world today.

"I'm going to postpone our listening session right now and encourage you all to take this time to register to vote and raise your voice."

Lady Gaga also used social media to thank songwriter Nija Charles who helped write 'Rain on Me'.

"I love you. You're a true talent. I'm so happy to be a part of your first #1. I feel so honoured and love your message."

