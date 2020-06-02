Sodar: Google's new AR social distancing tool

Getty Images

Google has developed a new tool called Sodar to help people social distance.

Sodar uses augmented reality (AR) to show virtual graphics in the real world, like Pokémon Go.

Using your camera, the AR maps the area around you creating a virtual two metre ring around you.

Two metres is the amount of space the government has advised people should leave between them to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

It means that you can see who is coming into your circle or when you're circle is getting close to everyone else..

They hope this will help people to better see what two metres looks like, as governments around the world lower their lockdown restrictions.

Sodar is not an app, and uses the web to work - however it currently only works on newer Android phones and not on iOS.

However, the app requires people around to have Bluetooth turned on to notify you if they enter your vicinity.