Summer school vote: Would you be happy to go to school over the holidays?

Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield has called for schools to stay open over the summer holidays to allow children to catch up with work they have missed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Commissioner wants the UK government to set up summer classes in July and August to help children catch up on work.

Her job is to protect children's rights, and has previously said schools need to open "as quickly as possible" but with stronger safety like regular testing, deep cleaning of facilities and social distancing.

The Commissioner and UK government only has a say over schools in England, so any decision will not apply to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Although some children in England have returned to school, many others could face up to sixth months without normal lessons.

Even if it is introduced, the Commissioner's suggestion of summer lessons might not be offered to all children, but instead focus on those who need extra help and support.

If the idea of summer school did go ahead it wouldn't necessarily provide the same lessons as you normally do.

Instead there could be more focus on sport and creativity, with Ms Longfield calling for a "national effort" to set up camps providing sport, art and education.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper she said: "Based in school buildings and running throughout the holidays, summer schools could provide activities of all kinds, meals and potentially some learning too."

Teaching unions, which represent the views of teachers, say they would be concerned about the idea of making staff provide education to children during the summer holidays.

The National Education Union has said summer schools should instead be run by volunteers who can offer activities and opportunities for children to socialise.