Jadon Sancho scored first hat-trick and breaks record!

England's Jadon Sancho scored the first hat-trick of his career last night as Borussia Dortmund beat Paderborn 6-1.

It was the first game he'd started in since the German professional league the Bundesliga resumed after being suspended due to coronavirus.

This makes him the first English player to score an overseas hat-trick in one of Europe's major leagues for 31 years!

The last person to do it was former Luton forward Brian Stein, who managed it during France's Ligue 1 on 31 May 1989.

The game got Manchester United fans very excited, given that many predict Sancho could soon make a move to join the club.

He's thought to be one of Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer main targets in a deal that could be worth over £100 million.

What's Jadon Sacho achieved in his career so far?

He played and trained in Watford's Academy, aged 7, where his amazing dribbling ability and goal scoring skills first came to people's attention.

At the age of 12, a young Jadon left his family home in south London to live in the club's Harefield Academy in Uxbridge, so as he could focus on training.

He later developed his talents at Manchester City's academy but had never made a senior appearance for the club when he was signed by Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

Sancho was included in England's squad for the U17 World Cup in India in 2017, and helped the team reach the last 16.

He returned to Germany before the tournament finished to make his first appearance in the Bundesliga.

Scoring 27 Bundesliga goals before his 20th birthday, he became the highest-scoring teenager in the division's history.

He's also the youngest Englishman to score in the Bundesliga and the youngest English player to make his Uefa Champions League debut for a foreign club in the competition's history.