Have you been watching Springwatch?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Iolo has his eyes on the nests

It's official - spring has sprung! The days are longer and warmer, and the lesser-spotted Sun has been seen around the UK!

And this means it's time for Springwatch!

Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch are three nature programmes shown during the different seasons of the year that document all kinds of UK wildlife.

From cute babies being born to birds flying the nest for the first time - the team love to show that there is enough drama in the nature that surrounds us to rival Emmerdale.

So what have they got in store for us this spring?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Behind the scenes at Springwatch

When can I watch Springwatch? Watch this season's Springwatch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm on BBC Two - or catch up on BBC iPlayer. Springwatch - BBC iPlayer

Last week, presenter Chris Packham took us on a tour of his home and all the wildlife he has discovered during lockdown.

Cameraman Toby also had some tips on how to make your garden as friendly to wildlife as possible!

Coming up this week Chris tells us why wasps aren't as bad as we think they are - yes, hard to believe!

Can you tell wasps, bees, and hornets apart?

And next week we get to see the amazing real life transformation of nymphs into beautiful dragonflies.

Are you a nature fan? If so take CBBC Springwatch's amazing spring animals quiz.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.