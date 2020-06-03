What have been your highlights and lowlights of lockdown?

Getty Images

With coronavirus lockdown measures beginning to ease, it's time to reflect on a really strange period in all of our lives.

We want you to send in a video of what your lockdown highlights and lowlights have been.

Maybe you've started a new hobby, made an amazing discovery or simply learned how to cook a brand new dish.

We also want to hear about what you've found challenging during this strange period of time.

Your lowlight could be that you've missed your friends, you've not been able to see your grandparents or you've missed out on loads of learning at school.

Either way, we want to hear from you. Send in your videos by using the link below.

