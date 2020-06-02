Young Voices are singing "Power In Me" as a thank you to teachers today, but this year is different, as everyone will be singing from their own doorsteps!

Over the past two months, a lot of you have been learning from home, and what better way to say thank you than to take part a sing-along challenge?

We spoke to a bunch of young singers who are taking part in the challenge, and who hope they will break the worldwide record for the biggest choir!

The sing-along will take part at 2.30pm on 2 June.