World Eating Disorders Action Day: How to cope in lockdown

Today is World Eating Disorders Action Day - a day that aims to raise awareness about eating disorders and the different treatment available.

What's it like to have an eating disorder during lockdown?

One of the biggest eating disorder charities in the UK say they've seen a rise in people getting in touch during the last couple of months.

What is an eating disorder? When somebody has an unhealthy relationship with food, this can cause an eating disorder. These problems can range from not liking certain foods (which happens to most people) to serious eating problems, which may come from medical or emotional troubles.

The charity Beat say they saw a 50% increase of people contacting the across their helpline channels.

They said there's been a big increase in the number of people joining their online group services, and nearly an 70% increase in people getting in touch on social media.

What's it like to have an eating disorder?

Jack, now aged 20, suffered from an eating disorder when he was 12 years old.

He said he felt sad, alone and out of control and so decided that the only thing he could control was the way he looked.

This is his story...

Jack first started controlling what he was eating when he was 12 years old

Steps to follow if you're struggling during lockdown

If you're struggling with anything like this during lockdown, Beat says there are some practical things you can do.

Things like:

• Plan to eat meals with a trusted loved one

• Create a more detailed timetable of daily activities with plenty of positive distractions

• Ask someone to help when it comes to buying and preparing food

Where can you go for help?

Getty Images If you're at all worried by anything that you have read here, go to speak to an adult that you trust

If you are at all worried or you have any questions about anything that you have read in this guide, it's really important that you speak to an adult that you trust.

This might be a parent, another relative, a teacher or even a special counsellor.

If you're not sure who to talk to, but you know you want to speak to someone, give Childline a ring on 0800 1111 and they can give you advice.

Also you can talk to Beat - a charity that helps people with eating disorders - on their youth line on 0845 634 7650, which is open Monday and Wednesday 10.30am - 7.30pm and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10.30am - 6.30pm.