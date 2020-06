Lots of children have gone back to school this week after following the government's decision to partly ease lockdown rules.

Many pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 have headed back to their classrooms in England.

However, schools have had to put important measures in place to ensure their students are able to learn and play in a safe environment.

So what's it like going back to school at this time? We hear from Year 6 students Ben and Lola.