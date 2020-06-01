People who are most at risk of becoming ill from the coronavirus have had to shield at home over the last 10 weeks, meaning they have not been able to go outside their home or garden, even for exercise.

The government has been slowly easing lockdown restrictions and the newest change means those who have been shielding will now be allowed to go outside with members of their household and meet one other person.

So what's it actually like shielding?

Nine-year-old Anna's has been at home for the last two months because of her asthma. Here's more on her experience.