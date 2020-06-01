Back to school: What's it been like?

Getty Images

For some pupils in England, 1 June has meant going back to school, so we want to hear about your first day back.

Even if you weren't one of those who returned, we want to know how you feel too!

Let us know by sending in a short video.

If you've gone back to school, you can describe what is different (and the same!) as before lockdown. You can also tell us how you felt being back in a classroom after learning at home.

Maybe your brothers, sisters or friends have gone back, but you haven't?

Or perhaps you live in another part of the UK, where there are different rules. In Scotland there are plans to reopen schools at the start of a new term in August. No date has been set in Wales, and Northern Ireland have said they don't plan to reopen classrooms before the start of the next school year.

You can upload your videos below - please remember not to name your school.

Are you ready to send your stuff? Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

A parent can also help you upload your videos here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.